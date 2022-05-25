Trump to speak at NRA event in Texas days after school shooting

HOUSTON – Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’ll still speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas on Friday, days after a mass shooting at an elementary school in the state left at least 19 students and two teachers dead.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said he would be keeping his “longtime commitment” to speak at the event in Houston because the country needs “real solutions and real leadership in this moment.”
Others scheduled to speak at the event include Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Kristi Noem of South Dakota as well as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
For more, visit NBCNews.com.