Don McLean, Lee Greenwood exit NRA concert after Texas shooting, NBC News reports

Don McLean, Lee Greenwood and two other country crooners said Thursday they would not perform at a National Rifle Association concert this weekend, citing the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean, best known for the 1971 hit “American Pie,” said in a statement Thursday morning.
“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” he added. “I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”