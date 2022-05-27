Gov. Greg Abbott will no longer appear in-person at NRA convention in Houston

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way," authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott will no longer make an in-person appearance at the NRA convention in Houston Friday due to him being scheduled to hold a news conference in Uvalde.

The news conference, which is set to begin at 3:30 p.m., will provide more information on the resources available for those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were all scheduled to attend the event. There’s no word if Sen. Cruz and Lt. Gov. Patrick are still planning to attend. Former President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to speak, said Wednesday he still plans to attend.

On Wednesday, the NRA issued a statement expressing its deepest sympathies for the victims of “this horrific and evil crime” and saluting the school officials and first responders who responded to the shooting.

“Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal,” the statement read. “As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

The group did not immediately respond to questions about whether it would alter plans for the meeting or if any more speakers had withdrawn from the event. After the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, the NRA opted to scale down its convention which was scheduled to happen days later and a few miles away.