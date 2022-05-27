89º

‘ENOUGH’: See images as protesters gather outside GRB for NRA convention this weekend

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: NRA Convention, GRB
Protesters gather outside GRB amid NRA convention this weekend (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The NRA Convention began on Friday, and crowds protesting gun violence amid the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas surrounded George R. Brown Convention Center.

Multiple KPRC crews are on the ground covering the protests happening around Discovery Green and in downtown.

See photos and video below:

Protesters gather outside GRB as NRA Convention is underway (KPRC)
