‘ENOUGH’: See images as protesters gather outside GRB for NRA convention this weekend

Protesters gather outside GRB amid NRA convention this weekend

HOUSTON – The NRA Convention began on Friday, and crowds protesting gun violence amid the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas surrounded George R. Brown Convention Center.

Multiple KPRC crews are on the ground covering the protests happening around Discovery Green and in downtown.

See photos and video below:

“No guns.” People are protesting outside the NRA convention at the GRB. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/0amZh41VCl — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) May 27, 2022

Protesters gather outside GRB as NRA Convention is underway (KPRC)