Houston Restaurant Weeks returning: This is what we know so far about the highly-anticipated event

HOUSTON – Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced its dates for 2022.

The charity dining event will run from August 1 through Labor Day weekend (Monday, September 5), meaning Houstonians will have 36 days to dine out and do good.

The month-long event offers Houston foodies two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe menus at set price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner. A long list of the area’s most popular restaurants are expected to participate, including eateries from the Galleria, Inner Loop, West Houston, East End, Midtown, Downtown, Sugar Land, Galveston and The Woodlands.

Here are the price points for the prix fixe menus: $39 and $55 dinners and $25 for lunch or brunch.

Participating restaurants will make donations based on their HRW sales: $2 per $25 meal, $4 per $39 meal, and $6 per $55.

An initial list of participants will go live on the Houston Restaurant Weeks website on July 15. Restaurants interested in participating can contact Katie Stone via email at katie@cleverley.com.

The annual event, which began in 2003, raises more money for the Houston Food Bank than any other fundraiser and, to date, has raised $17.6 million for the food bank.

Houston media personality Cleverley Stone founded Houston Restaurant Weeks as part of her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston. “Dine Out & Do Good” was her mantra and her efforts spurred an annual increase in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank. Stone died in 2020, following a battle with cancer. Her daughter Katie Stone now spearheads the event and founded The Cleverley Stone Foundation in her honor.

“The past couple of years have been extremely difficult for the restaurant industry, impacted by the pandemic, supply chain, labor issues, and the rising cost of food and packaging,” Katie Stone, president of the Cleverley Stone Foundation said in a news release. “Surely the most difficult time for restaurants, employees, and the Houston Food Bank. We are hopeful that demand for dining and a return to normalcy will have Houstonians dining out and doing good this summer.”

Houston Restaurant Weeks also announced that Houston-based construction firm Tellepsen -- a longtime supporter of the Houston Food Bank -- is one of the event’s new sponsors.