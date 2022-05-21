10-month-old dies after being left in hot car in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A 10-month-old has died after she was reportedly trapped inside a hot car on Friday afternoon in southwest Houston, police say.

Officials from the Houston Police Department said they received a call around 1:30 p.m about the child who was left in the vehicle in the 5100 block of Ingomar Way.

According to HPD officials, the baby girl’s mother left her strapped in her car seat inside a vehicle that had not been running for hours.

When the mother realized she did not have her baby, she returned to the vehicle to find the infant unresponsive.

The baby was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare - Pearland by her mother where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials say it will be turned over to a Harris County grand jury.

