How drivers can prevent hot car deaths

HOUSTON – As temperatures heat up, we need to think about how to protect our kids from hot car deaths.
In 2018, a record number of 53 children died after being left in a hot vehicle in Texas and in 2019 there were 52. So far this year, five children have died nationwide from hot car deaths.
Here are some ways we can help save lives during these sweltering summer months, especially as stay-at-home orders have lifted and routines start to change.
- Look before you lock:
- Open the back door and look in the backseat to make sure everyone is out of the car.
- Keep something you need in the backseat:
- This can be a purse, cell phone, your shoe, etc. Something that you know you can’t continue to your destination without.
- Hot Cars Act of 2019
- This order mandates that all new cars should be equipped with a reminder system for drivers to check for passengers in the backseat. Automakers like Kia, Hyundai, GM, Nissan and Subaru have this technology.
- Tech Gadgets
- Evenflo makes a car seat with smart wireless technology to alert parents if a child unbuckles their seat belt or is left in the car.
- Remember: If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.