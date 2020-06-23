How drivers can prevent hot car deaths

HOUSTON – As temperatures heat up, we need to think about how to protect our kids from hot car deaths.

In 2018, a record number of 53 children died after being left in a hot vehicle in Texas and in 2019 there were 52. So far this year, five children have died nationwide from hot car deaths.

Here are some ways we can help save lives during these sweltering summer months, especially as stay-at-home orders have lifted and routines start to change.