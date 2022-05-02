Relative of man accused of murdering stepdaughter: ‘He loved Lauren and Lauren loved the life out of him’

HOUSTON – Bond was increased to $2 million and charges could be upgraded for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter to death at their northeast Harris County home.

Van Brisbon, 60, is charged with murder in the death of Lauren Juma, a Nimitz High School student who wanted to become a police officer or enter the military after graduating. Those dreams will never be accomplished, as her young life ended, allegedly by the man who lived with her.

What happened at the family’s home Friday in the 2400 block of Canton Trace Lane was described by officers who arrived to the scene.

According to Sgt. Dennis Wolford, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:05 a.m., Lauren’s sister called 911 saying the teen was being held captive by Brisbon.

When deputies arrived, they heard two gunshots and Brisbon came outside and allegedly told them, “y’all do what y’all have to do.”

Deputies entered the home to find the victim dead. Brisbon was taken into custody and charged.

Her mother, who was out of town at the time, rushed home.

Clothed in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffed, Brisbon appeared before a Harris County judge on Monday. His bond was initially set at $1 million, but prosecutors asked that bond amount be increased, and the judge honored that request.

Outside of the courtroom, prosecutor Edward Appelbaum provided more details.

According to Appelbaum, Lauren called her mother on Facetime Friday morning saying that Brisbon was standing inside her room in the dark and wanted her mother to tell him to get out, which she did.

Lauren then screamed “mom, he has a gun,” and the call abruptly ended. Brisbon allegedly opened fire, shooting his stepdaughter multiple times.

There were signs that a sexual assault could have possibly occurred but prosecutors are awaiting forensic results to be completed. If so, charges could be upgraded.

During Monday’s hearing, the prosecutor said Lauren’s shorts were to her knees, and Brisbon was adjusting and pulling up his pants when they arrested him.

“With anything, we just have to continue and wait for all the evidence to come back and file it and go forward on the charge that we know that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Appelbaum said. “We have that ethical duty to the citizens of Harris County to do justice for the student and for the family.”

A distraught woman, who identified herself as Brisbon’s niece, spoke Monday about the disbelief of the case. She was wearing a shirt with Lauren’s picture on it, and said, if her uncle is guilty of what he is accused of, he must face the consequences.

“I can’t say that I support my uncle in what he did because I don’t. If we don’t hold people accountable for the things that they do wrong, then people will continue to do wrong. You can’t determine what is right and what’s wrong based off of a blood relation.”

The woman, who did not provide her name, said the suspect and the victim had a good relationship.

“I love my uncle to death, I swear I do but I will never be able to understand how he did something like this to Lauren,” she said. “He loved Lauren and Lauren loved the life out of him. How he can take her life from her? I can never understand it!”

The grieving relative was then led away by another friend or family member, as they left the courthouse.