Bond set at $1M for man accused in death of 16-year-old stepdaughter inside NE Harris County home

HUMBLE, Texas – A judge set bond at $1 million dollars for the man accused of killing his 16-year-old stepdaughter who was reportedly held captive inside her northeast Harris County home.

Van Brisbon, 60, is charged for murder in the death of his stepdaughter, 16-year-old Lauren Juma, a junior who attended Nimitz High School in Aldine ISD in the 2400 block of Canton Trace Lane Friday morning.

Before the court session began, the presiding judge said Brisbon had waived his right to appear.

Officials in court revealed that Brisbon had displayed erratic behavior prior to the shooting.

Police found Lauren dead “with her pants down to her knees” and with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records. Brisbon’s pants were “also down” when deputies took him into custody.

Bond conditions given include no contact with family members, no weapons or firearms, subject to random urine analysis, GPS monitoring, and 24-hour house arrest.

Lauren had aspirations to become a police officer and enter the military after high school, her father told KPRC 2 on Friday.

The family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

Brisbon is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday.