16-year-old girl shot to death after being held captive by her mother’s boyfriend inside north Harris County home, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her home after an apparent argument inside her north Harris County home, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened early Friday in the 2400 block of Canton Trace Lane in Humble.

According to HCSO investigator Sgt. Wolfford, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call at around 1:05 a.m. after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that her sister was held captive at gunpoint inside her home by her mother’s boyfriend.

deceased victim is believed to be a teen female (16). An adult male at the location was detained.

When Pct. 4 deputies arrived, they heard one gunshot from inside the residence followed by screaming and a second gunshot.

Immediately after, a man, who appeared to be the boyfriend, exited the home and faced deputies, Sgt. Wolfford said. He was later taken into custody.

HCSO deputies entered the home and found a 16-year-old girl shot multiple times inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s mother was not harmed, according to deputies.

Investigators are trying to find a motive and the investigation is ongoing.