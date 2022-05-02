84º

8-foot alligator blocks front doorstep of north Harris County home, Pct. 4 says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

An 8-foot gator shown blocking the door step of a home in north Harris County. (Mark Herman, Harris County Pct. 4)

An “unwanted guest” is blocking the front doorstep of a north Harris County home Monday afternoon, Harris County Pct. 4 said.

According to Mark Herman with Pct. 4, deputies arrived in the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane near Kenswick Drive and found the 8-foot alligator.

Photos from Pct. 4′s Facebook page showed the gator tied up in blue duct tape and bungee cords.

HAPPENING NOW! Constable Deputies responded to the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane in reference to an unwanted...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Monday, May 2, 2022

Texas Parks and Wildlife are en route to the scene and will relocate the gator back to its natural habitat.

No injuries were reported and no one in the home was hurt.

It is unknown where the gator came from.

