HPD officer involved in fiery crash caused by suspected drunk driver on US 59 southbound, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Active scene over at US 59 where a HPD patrol unit was involved in a crash with a suspected drunk driver. (KPRC 2 Rilwan Balogun)

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a fiery car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver on the Southwest Freeway headed outbound Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the crash at around 5 a.m. near Gessner Road.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash involved three vehicles.

Both the HPD officer and the suspected drunk driver were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital at Texas Medical Center.

All mainlanes are currently closed as of 6 a.m, per Houston Transtar.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

