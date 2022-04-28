Fort Bend man in possession of more than 12,000 images of child porn sentenced to 7.5 years in prison: US Attorney

FORT BEND COUNTY – A 64-year-old Sugar Land man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing videos and images of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Gregory Eugene Baker was found guilty of child pornography following a three-day trial.

During the sentencing, the court also heard an impact statement from a victim. Authorities said Baker has 231 photos of the victim in his collection.

The victim described in court how she is revictimized every time individuals like Baker download and view images of her abuse.

Baker will serve five years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Baker will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

At trial, the jury heard that authorities discovered Baker’s IP address requesting child pornography files on the Freenet file sharing system, which was run on the dark web.

On April 4, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Baker’s residence and seized multiple devices.

Forensic examination of 13 devices revealed three virtual machines and the discovery of 380 videos and 12,762 images of young children engaged in sexually explicit acts. They included toddlers, bondage, bestiality and sadomasochism.

Additionally, Baker had images of Christmas cards containing child pornography surrounded by ornaments, garlands and holiday greetings.

A forensics expert further testified that there were artifacts involving child pornography search terms as well as other peer-to-peer file-sharing programs in which the device’s user-requested files with titles that were consistent with child pornography. They also testified that the devices belonged to Baker.

Baker testified in his own defense and attempted to convince the jury that although the devices were his, he did not know how the child pornography was downloaded on them. The jury did not believe his claims and found him guilty.

Baker was ordered to surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Pearland Police Department and FBI.