Search for car theft suspects underway after chase on East Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for two car theft suspects they said are on the run after a chase on East Freeway Wednesday.

The chase started in the 5600 block of Allen around 10:45 a.m.

According to HPD, officers received reports about two people inside a stolen vehicle.

Right now, police are canvassing the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.