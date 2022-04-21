Search for suspect underway: 2 innocent drivers injured in crash during chase near Alief, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Two drivers are in the hospital after a suspect in a white minivan crashed into their vehicles while being chased by Harris County sheriff’s deputies near Alief Wednesday, HCSO said.

It happened on Eldridge Parkway and Bellaire around 11:15 p.m.

Deputies said the two drivers were transported to nearby trauma centers in stable condition after being extricated by the Community Volunteer Fire Department.

According to investigators, the male suspect fled the scene on foot and a large perimeter was established with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety- Air. Deputies said that suspect still has not been found.