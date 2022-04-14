2 charged in 2021 death of man whose body was discovered at SW Houston park

Kendrick Ray Caldwell (L) and Derrick Scott (R) have each been charged with murder.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found at a park in southwest Houston in 2021.

Kendrick Ray Caldwell, 30, and Derrick Scott, 27, have each been charged with murder.

Caldwell and Scott are accused in the murder of 20-year-old Isaac McNeil.

According to HPD, on Sept. 20, 2021, a City of Houston employee was opening the gate for Marian Park in the 1100 block of South Gessner Road about 7:20 a.m. and discovered the body of the victim lying in the grass.

Police said McNeil had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Further investigation identified Caldwell and Scott as the suspects in the case. Officers with HPD’s Northwest Crime Suppression Team arrested Caldwell on Tuesday, April 12. Scott is currently incarcerated in Sacramento, California.