Harris County Pct. 4 deputy returning to full duty following ambush that killed fellow deputy, wounded another

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Juqaim Barthen was released from Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown Wednesday after he was injured over the weekend in an ambush outside a north Houston bar.

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Juqaim Barthen will return to full duty Monday after he was injured in an ambush outside a north Houston bar in October, authorities said.

Barthen and fellow Precinct 4 deputies Kareem Atkins and Darrell Garrett were working an extra shift at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge early Saturday, Oct. 16, when the shooting occurred. At about 2:12 a.m., Atkins and Garrett responded to a report of a robbery outside the bar.

As they were attempting to arrest a robbery suspect, a man with an AR-15 rifle ambushed the pair, striking both deputies. Upon hearing the gunshots, Barthen rushed outside to aid his fellow deputies and was also shot, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Both Barthen and Garrett were wounded in the shooting and were were transported from the scene to Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown.

Atkins died from his injuries. He was 30. He began working with Precinct 4 in January 2019. He had recently returned from paternity leave. His wife had given birth to their child several weeks prior.

Barthen was released from the hospital several days after the shooting. As of this writing, Garrett remains hospitalized.

Barthen joined Precinct 4 in September 2019. Garrett joined in March 2018.

“It takes a strong, selfless man to return to a work after the horrific ambush him and his brothers in blue endured the night of October 16, 2021,” Constable Mark Herman said. “Join us in prayer for Deputy Darryl Garrett who remains in the hospital and please keep Fallen Deputy Kareem Atkins’ family and loved ones in your hearts and prayers.”

The suspected gunman, Eddie Alberto Miller, 19, was arrested in December. Miller is charged with capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder.

