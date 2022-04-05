Axiom prepares for private space mission

Here's what we know about the future of space

HOUSTON – History will be made when four all-private astronauts make their way on the first all-private mission to the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 1.

Behind that historic mission is a Greater Houston-based company, working on big plans to develop commercial activity in space.

Axiom Space moved into its Clear Lake headquarters last year and is steadfast in its goal to build the world’s first commercial space station to attach to the International Space Station (ISS).

Their Axiom Space teams from engineering to administration said they are proud to be in Space City.

Axiom Space is a leading aerospace company with strong Houston connections. Located off Hercules, in Clear Lake, the company is behind the historic mission that will send Axiom’s Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut with more than 40 years of aviation and space experience along with entrepreneur Larry Connor, Mark Pathy a Canadian investment CEO and Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe. López-Alegría has had a long history of experience with the U.S. Navy and NASA in a variety of roles including Naval Aviator, engineering test pilot and program manager, NASA astronaut, and International Space Station commander and holds NASA records for most extravehicular activities (EVAs) or “spacewalks” (10) and cumulative EVA time (67 hours, 40 minutes).

This mission will also help in Axiom Space’s future work: to build the world’s first commercial space station to attach to the ISS.

Axiom Space Chief Technology Officer and Director of Engineering, Matt Ondler showed KPRC what the company is working on to lead the development of commercial activity in Space. Ondler said the company is proud to be located in Space City.

Axiom Space will be the main tenant of the Houston Spaceport.

“There’s a lot of advantages in Houston. Of course, we’re very excited to be a part of the Houston Spaceport. We’re going to build our ultimate headquarters and facility at the Spaceport. It’s also very helpful to be next door to the Johnson Space Center, which is the home of human spaceflight,” Ondler said.