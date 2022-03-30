Suspect found in Ohio, arrested in connection to murder of 55-year-old woman in Baytown: Court docs

CINCINNATI, Ohio – An arrest has been made in the murder of a 55-year-old Baytown grandmother.

Suspect Damere Ricardo Ferguson, 18, was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to court documents.

Police said ring surveillance video showed Ferguson approaching Roxanne Innis’ home on March 8 and telling her that her car had been sideswiped.

Officers said they found Innis shot in the head, lying in the street next to her vehicle.

Using that Ring video and tips, investigators said they matched the video to Ferguson’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

According to court documents, Ferguson told police he lured Innis out so another man could shoot her. Court documents revealed Ferguson was paid $200 by a man who was only identified as “Mister” for driving to the location and ringing the doorbell camera.

Ferguson has been charged with murder.