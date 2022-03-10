55-year-old woman found dead on street in Baytown; Police are searching for person of interest

Baytown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest and more information on what led up to the death of a 55-year-old woman who was found dead on the street Tuesday evening.

Neighbors in the 3100 block of Ohio Street near Louisiana Street called police around 7:30 pm Tuesday evening for a welfare check after neighbors saw a body in the street near a car. This came moments after neighbors told officers they heard a gunshot and a car speeding off.

Baytown Police responded and pronounced the victim, Roxanne Innis, dead at the scene.

Now, police are asking the public for help in identifying a person that was captured on surveillance video, trying to ring the doorbell before the shooting occurred.

Baytown Police stated:

“The Baytown Police Department will devote all available resources to identifying, locating, arresting, and prosecuting the criminal responsible. Since December, we have been able to bring violent offenders to justice through diligent police work, but also through cooperation of the good citizens of Baytown. I encourage anyone with information on this crime to contact us.”

-Chief John Stringer

Investigators are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (281) 422-8371.