Possible tornado touches down in Jacksboro, damages high school

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: tornado, severe weather
Damage at Jacksboro High School from a possible tornado on March 21, 2022 (Jacksboro ISD)

JACKSBORO – A possible tornado has touched down in Jacksboro, leaving behind wreckage, including at Jacksboro High School seen above.

School officials say all students got out safely.

As severe weather moves through the Houston area, follow our coverage below:

