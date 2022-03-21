LIVE BLOG: Here’s what is happening across the Houston area as severe thunderstorms move through

HOUSTON – Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Houston area beginning Monday evening. Tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flooding are all possible through Tuesday morning

As severe weather moves through the Houston area, follow our coverage in our live blog below:

9:00 P.M. -- Tornado spotted at Walmart in Round Rock

A tornado was spotted at a Walmart in Round Rock as severe weather impacted all of Central Texas

6:09 p.m. -- Families in Kingwood area on standby and prepare for severe weather

6:07 p.m. -- Cy-Fair Fire Department staged in different areas ahead of storms

6:06 p.m. -- How residents are preparing for severe weather and flood threats in west Harris County

At the Houston Fire Department, water rescue boats are gassed up and ready to go.

“Right now we have nine high water vehicles that are fully operational, 11 rescue boats, 20 flat bottom evacuation boats and we’ve got a couple more boats and jet skis strategically placed around the city,” Martee Boose, Houston Fire Department said.

Their main message is for drivers to take extra precautions.

“If you do encounter any street flooding or any pools of water, please turn around,” Boose said. “Don’t drown.”

In the Bear Creek area near Addicks Reservoir, Maria Stacy has seen water quickly fill her neighborhood.

“Half the time people can’t even get in here,” Stacy said. “They’ll have to stop right there and they can’t even come in. They have to wait till the rain goes down.”

She and her husband are going on lockdown for the next 24 hours.

“It’s supposed to be really bad so we want to make sure that we are safe,” she said.

George Buenik the Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the city of Houston says they are more concerned about high winds and debris.

“Our Houston public works has already reduced the water level by one foot, so when we do get that higher than normal rain levels north of I-10 lake Houston should be able to handle that,” he said.

Buenik says they met with CenterPoint and they will have crews on standby. He says one of the best ways to stay safe is to stay off the roads.

“If you don’t have to be on the road past midnight we encourage you to stay home,” he said.

OEM will have debris collection crews on standby. You can report debris by calling 311.

5:04 p.m. -- West Harris County makes preparations ahead of storms

5:02 p.m. -- Preparations underway in northwest Harris County

4:06 p.m. -- Residents, first responders preparing for severe weather in Kingwood