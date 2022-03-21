76º

Harris County Flood Control District monitoring potential bayou, creek flooding as severe weather moves through

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Harris County Flood Control District map (Harris County Flood Control District)

HOUSTON – The Harris County Flood Control District will be monitoring the areas bayous and creeks as heavy rainfall moves throughout the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood threat for Harris County and the Houston area from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts 1-4 inches are likely with 6 inches possible.

Street flooding is the main concern as bayous and creeks can potentially reach bankfull. The HCFCD flood operations team will monitor rainfall trends and check gages that measure rainfall amounts and water levels in bayous and creeks and coordinate with local, regional, and federal partners on the response and forecast of both heavy rainfall and potential flooding, according to a release.

Harris County residents are urged to monitor weather conditions as well as creek and bayou levels.

