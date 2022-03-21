Harris County Flood Control District monitoring potential bayou, creek flooding as severe weather moves through

HOUSTON – The Harris County Flood Control District will be monitoring the areas bayous and creeks as heavy rainfall moves throughout the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood threat for Harris County and the Houston area from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts 1-4 inches are likely with 6 inches possible.

Street flooding is the main concern as bayous and creeks can potentially reach bankfull. The HCFCD flood operations team will monitor rainfall trends and check gages that measure rainfall amounts and water levels in bayous and creeks and coordinate with local, regional, and federal partners on the response and forecast of both heavy rainfall and potential flooding, according to a release.

Harris County residents are urged to monitor weather conditions as well as creek and bayou levels.

