5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, March 21

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 20: Taze Moore #4 of the Houston Cougars reacts in the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Here are things to know for Monday, March 21:

1. Man dies after being shot, then hit by car inside parking garage at The Galleria; 2 men wanted for questioning, HPD says

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are hoping to question two men who they say were seen with a man minutes before he was shot, then ran over by a car and killed inside a parking garage at The Galleria.

Authorities say the incident took place just before 3 p.m. on Saturday on the third floor of the Red Garage located at 5150 Hidalgo Street.

HPD Midwest Commander Z. Becker says witnesses on the scene reported hearing gunfire moments after the victim’s fight with the other men.

Police say the victim was hit by a car as he ran away from the person who shot him. Becker says the driver who hit the victim was not involved in the initial altercation, however, stayed on the scene, attempted to render aid, and cooperated with the investigation.

Read more.

Ad

2. Suspect arrested in connection to death of well-known Galveston doctor, authorities say

A man is arrested in connection to an hit-and-run crash that killed a prominent Galveston doctor while she rode her bike on the Seawall last Friday.

Authorities say Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Conroe was taken into custody by officers in Seguin, Guadalupe County at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. He is accused in the death of Dr. Nancy Hughes, 67.

According to Galveston police, a search warrant was executed at around 2 a.m. after locating a vehicle possibly belonging to Llewellyn in Seguin. That vehicle was transported back to Galveston County for further investigation.

Read more.

Ad

3. Crash involving multiple vehicles closes Southwest Freeway inbound at Beechnut

A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down Southwest Freeway inbound at Beechnut Monday, according to Transtar.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route to avoid delays.

Read more.

4. Hundreds of racist fliers found around neighborhood in The Heights

Racist flyers were found littered across a neighborhood in The Heights and residents are now wondering who put them there.

Residents were concerned and say the flyers are not welcomed in the neighborhood.

The hateful messages were inside a Ziplock bag with a rock.

“They were just flinging them out the windows, and they were landing in the ditches and in front of each of the houses,” one man said. “Nearly every single house had one this morning.”

The neighbors who found the notes say the wording was unbelievable.

Read more.

Ad

5. SWEET 16 BOUND! Houston defeats Illinois to advance in NCAA tournament

The University of Houston men’s basketball team is once again moving on to the Sweet 16, now making it three straight trips.

Coming off last year’s run to the Final Four, the Cougars defeated Illinois 68-53 in second-round action on Saturday.

Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win Sunday over Illinois, ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in