‘Correa fan for life’: 9-year-old girl who met Carlos Correa after viral video in 2017 reacts to his departure

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa’s young fans are sad that he’s leaving Houston, including a little girl that went viral after the Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series.

His departure sent shockwaves across the city overnight after multiple sources reported he signed a 3-year, $130 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Then 4-year-old Scarlett Sanchez went viral back in 2017 after she watched Correa propose to his now-wife, Daniella, as the Houston Astros were coming out of a post-World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Carlos Correa broke my heart...” she said, with a frown.

Since then, Scarlett met Correa at KPRC 2 studios almost a week later, after he tweeted a plea to find the little girl. With KPRC 2′s help, Scarlett and Correa finally met.

Now nine years old, Scarlett is older and wiser, but she’s also hurt her favorite player won’t play for her favorite team.

Her mom, Debbie Sanchez, told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that her eyes were “a bit watery” when she heard the news of his departure.

“We’re sad to see him go,” she said. “We used to cheer on the Astros just cause of him.”

Scarlett tells KPRC 2 that she’s a “Correa fan for life.”

“He was always winning and helping the Astros play and they would get more points because of him,” she said.

Even though he won’t don an Astros jersey, that doesn’t mean Scarlett won’t root for him.

“I will still follow him no matter what,” she said. “He will always be my hero and I will follow him.”

