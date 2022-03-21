Hundreds of racist fliers found around neighborhood in The Heights

HOUSTON – Racist flyers were found littered across a neighborhood in The Heights and residents are now wondering who put them there.

Residents were concerned and say the flyers are not welcomed in the neighborhood.

The hateful messages were inside a Ziplock bag with a rock.

“They were just flinging them out the windows, and they were landing in the ditches and in front of each of the houses,” one man said. “Nearly every single house had one this morning.”

The neighbors who found the notes say the wording was unbelievable.

“One basically had ‘white lives matter’ on it and a Swastika,” one resident said.

“I knew I’ve seen something similar to this a couple of weeks ago on the news. But it’s very odd for this neighborhood to have anything like this,” another woman said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacist propaganda hit an all-time high in 2020. A national average of 14 incidents a day were reported.

There were more than 5,100 cases total that nearly doubled the number from 2019.

“They are interested in becoming larger, and so, therefore, this is about recruiting. That’s what’s an important message for people to understand,” Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Mark Toubin said.