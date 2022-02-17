Hundreds of fliers encouraging Anti-Semitism and hate thrown onto driveways in NE Harris Co. subdivision

ATASCOSITA – One Atascoscita couple was determined to undo the hate that had been spread throughout their subdivision.

The couple says they found Anti-Semitic, racist fliers passed out on every driveway inside a Ziplock bag, encouraging antisemitism in their neighborhood.

Now, the couple is taking a stand, saying that hate will not be tolerated in their community.

Stacie Brady and her husband were actually just coming home from her son’s play, a play about World War II and the Holocaust. It just so happens when she came home Saturday night, she found a haunting flier, folded in a ziplock bag with a rock on her driveway.

“We came home, and as soon as we got in the subdivision, we see them,” Brady said. “I was mad. I was mad!”

She couldn’t believe that these messages appeared to be all over the south Atascocita subdivision in Northeast Harris County.

“It had a picture of Hitler on it, and it said, ‘We can do this again,’” she said.

Ad

Utterly disgusted, she and her husband thought of what they could do to help stop these messages from getting to people’s children and families.

“Hate just doesn’t belong like that here, and you got to take a stance. Someone’s got to do something,” Brady said.

Brady and her husband spent Saturday night into Sunday morning driving through their subdivision and picking back up the bags that were out.

“I didn’t want kids to see this. Kids are not born with this hate. It’s learned,” she said.

By 4 a.m., they had picked up hundreds of bags.

“About 450 to 460,” Brady said.

As for the culprits, Brady’s surveillance video is all she has.

It shows a car driving through around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night.

Someone appears to throw the bag with the flier and rock out the window.

Harris County Precinct 4 says they’ve been looking into it.

Brady said this is unacceptable and encourages others to fight hate too.

“No matter what their political stance is, no matter who they voted for, it doesn’t matter. This was something horrible that happened, and it’s not going to happen here,” Brady said.

Ad

SEE ALSO: Missouri City neighbors concerned after anti-Semitic flyers found in driveways