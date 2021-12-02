Missouri City neighbors concerned after anti-Semitic flyers found in driveways

The flyers were posted in a neighborhood in Missouri City

Missouri City, Texas – Some neighbors in Missouri City expressed concern after anti-Semitic flyers were found inside plastic bags on driveways Wednesday.

“We’re just completely shocked and just blown away,” said resident Tia Potts.

Potts said her dad came across the flyer at their home on Kellyway Lane as he was walking the dog.

“It just makes me sad that this could be this close to home,” she said.

To summarize, the flyer talks about a “COVID agenda” and Jewish people.

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to show his face, said he has lived in the area for more than 10 years and received the message too.

“A little bit shocking to see,” he said.

KPRC 2 showed a copy of the flyer to Mark Toubin, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League Southwest Region.

“It’s spreading vile, anti-Semitism and playing on stereotypes that go back centuries,” Toubin said.

He called the discovery disturbing and troubling.

“It’s hard to know if there was anything particular that was motivating the timing,” Toubin said. “As I said, it’s been happening more frequently as of late.”

The flyers show a logo, but residents don’t know who left them in the neighborhood.

“I don’t think there’s any place for that on our street or anywhere,” Potts said.

Someone on another street found flyers and contacted Missouri City police, Lt. Russell Terry said.

However, a neighbor on that street said the flyer they saw was different.

Police said they are looking to see if anyone has any video to figure out who’s behind this.