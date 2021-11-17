Residents find flyers with racist messages in Spring neighborhoods

Watch the video for more details on what we know.

SPRING – Residents who live in the Spring Creek Forest neighborhood in northwest Harris County said they take pride in where they live.

“Everybody seems to be nice and friendly. Over the last two to five years, I would say it’s probably become more diverse, which is great,” said Duane Jerome.

It’s that love of community and respect for his fellow neighbor that has Jerome, his wife and so many others disgusted and angry over what they found in clear plastic bags left in their driveways and around their property.

“She was concerned about it. She didn’t want my daughter to see it,” Jerome said.

An overly racist flyer with hateful messages promoting white power.

“I’ve never seen anything like this here in this neighborhood. I’ve never seen anything like it period,” Jerome said.

The Anti-Defamation League is familiar with the group whose name is on the flyer and said this is about more than just spewing hate.

“They are interested in becoming larger, and so, this is about recruiting. That’s the important message for people to understand,” said Mark Toubin, ADL, Regional Director Southwest Regional Office.

According to the ADL, white supremacist propaganda hit an all-time high in 2020.

A national average of 14 incidents a day was reported with 5,125 cases of racist, antisemitic and other hateful messages reported by the ADL. Nearly double the 2.724 cases reported in 2019. There was also a 68% increase in propaganda targeting Jewish people.

“I would hate to think that would happen again. I know personally, it’s not going to be well-received if it does,” Jerome said.

“The Gleannloch Farms Community Association, Inc. (the “Association”) is aware of the flyers in the subdivision. The association currently has no information about the origin of the flyers but is aware that flyers were left in other area subdivisions. Law enforcement has been notified. The association requests that anyone with information related to the flyers notify law enforcement,” Sipra Boyd said.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said it has not received an official complaint from anyone regarding the flyers and is encouraging anyone who received one to contact them so an investigation can be launched.