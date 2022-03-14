Judge says he wants mother of 4 abandoned children discovered in Spring to focus on her mental health

Angela Huff, 27, was charged with four counts of child abandonment. She appeared before a judge on Monday.

HOUSTON – The mother of four abandoned children discovered in Spring made an emotional appearance in court Monday.

Angela Huff, 27, was charged with four counts of child abandonment.

During her appearance, a judge told Huff to focus on her mental health.

Huff’s attorney, Emily Detoto, said Huff suffers from PTSD, anxiety, paranoia and depression from a January 2022 incident where the children’s father, Markel Dorsey, 31, was charged with assaulting and choking her in a hotel. Huff’s grandparents currently have custody of her children.

“One of the main concerns the court has is that she contact her mental health provider and make sure that she’s stable,” Detoto said. “Right now, our goal is to get her in a good mental place so that she can eventually be reunited with her children.”

Last Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three teenagers were walking in the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive when they noticed two of the children in the road. According to Gonzalez, the teens said they heard a loud thud coming from the home, which turned out to be a 1-year-old toddler apparently falling out of a crib. A total of two boys and two girls, between the ages of 1 and 4, were found, deputies said.

According to Gonzalez, the children were left alone for up to two days.

Huff’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 13, 2022.