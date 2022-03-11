‘I think mommy is dead’: Mother, father of 4 abandoned children discovered in Spring found in hotel charged, sheriff says

Four abandoned children are in CPS’ custody after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they were found standing in a roadway during a welfare check in Spring.

The kids were initially discovered by two teens in the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the children have been in the home for up to two days.

Deputies said the children, two boys and two girls with the oldest being close to 4 years of age and the youngest being about 1, were undressed in various stages. Gonzalez said the 1-year-old had fallen from the crib and was on the floor. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said the 4-year-old boy told them, “I think mommy is dead.”

“That was something very chilling,” Gonzalez said during a press conference Friday morning.

According to investigators, the home was not kept and was in disarray. Some of the children’s clothes were completely soiled due to being left alone for a long period of time and one child was naked. In addition to HCSO investigators, CPS responded to the scene and the children are currently in custody.

Gonzalez said the children’s mother and father were later found at a motel located at 9155 Highway 6. The mother, who has been identified as Angel Huff, 27, has been charged with three counts of child endangerment. A felony violation of bond conditions has been filed against the children’s father, Markel Dorsey, 31.

“I mean, the kids could have been hit by a car out here, could have remained in the home and something (could have) happened,” Gonzalez said. “It appears that the youngest toddler about a year old, a year and a half, may have fallen from a crib, and so there could have been an injury there. I mean we’re talking small children. It’s a shame.”

Deputies said authorities have been called to the home several times prior to this incident. Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000.