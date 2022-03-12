Mother of 4 abandoned children discovered in Spring makes bond; father facing charges for violating protection order

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The mother of four abandoned children discovered in Spring has made bond Saturday morning, while her boyfriend, the father of the children, appeared in court.

Angela Huff, 28, was charged with four counts of child abandonment. On Saturday morning, she posted a $40,000 bond -- $10,000 for each count, according to Harris County District Clerk’s Office.

The father, Markel Dorsey, 31, faced a judge Saturday morning where he was given a $2,500 bond for his evading arrest charge and $25,000 for violating a protected order.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday, Dorsey was violating his bond after court records showed multiple assault charges for allegedly choking Huff inside hotels.

The parents of the 4 kids abandoned in Spring for up to 2 days were charged.



Angela Huff made bond. She’s charged with 4 counts of abandoning a child under 15, each had a $10,000 bond.



Markel Dorsey did appear.

$2,500 for evading.

$25,000 for violating protection order. pic.twitter.com/b5iQZfIfCJ — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) March 12, 2022

RELATED: ‘I think mommy is dead’: Mother, father of 4 abandoned children discovered in Spring charged, sheriff says

Ad

On Friday morning, Sheriff Gonzalez said three teenagers were walking along the neighborhood at the time when they notice two kids on the road. Later, they heard a loud thud coming from the home, and that’s when Gonzalez said a one-year-old toddler apparently fell out of their crib.

The teenagers told deputies that the home they went into was described as in disarray and heartbreaking.

A total of two boys and two girls, between the ages of one and four, were found.

Both Huff and Dorsey were found at a motel 30 minutes away from the home where the children were discovered.

All four children are now safe with relatives as Child Protective Services investigates.