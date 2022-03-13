KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hannah, a pup who loves to travel the world with you

Looking for a travel buddy this spring break? Pack your bags, y’all, because Hannah makes a great companion.

Hannah is a fun-in-the-sun type of pup, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society. She loves to lay out in the grass with her tongue out, but would rather have a lap to lay on.

If you are a road-tripper, Hannah makes a GREAT car buddy. Regardless of whether you’re traveling alone or with friends, Hannah does well with people!

Hannah is part of HHS’s “Large Lucky Lad” promotion -- her adoption fee is 50% off!

Meet Hannah at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Hannah into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC Pet Project follow-up: Serena

Serena with her new family (Houston Humane Society)

In January, we met Serena, the Belgian Malinois mix pup searching for her furrever home. She proudly joins a family of five who already love her dearly!

Serena stayed at HHS for over a year before she found her new family.