KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Serena, a Belgian Malinois mix searching for her forever home

This week’s KPRC Pet Project pup is Serena. Serena has had a rough start in 2021 after being dumped in our parking lot. She has lived with the Houston Humane Society for 243 days now and cannot wait for a loving family to choose her.

The Houston Humane Society says Serena’s favorite things to do include walking around the trails and hanging out with the kids who visit during winter break. She adores children and would be a great fit for any family looking for a big cuddle bug.

Serena is very treat-motivated and will do anything for treats -- Even sneak into a bag and search for treats.