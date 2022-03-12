Spring break travel underway: What Houstonians need to know before they depart

HOUSTON – Spring break is here, y’all!

With temperatures warming up and sunny days ahead, Houstonians and their families are gearing up for a well-deserved break.

Whether you’re flying out or driving out of Houston, here’s several things you need to know before you go:

Gas prices

Gas prices are on the rise as Russia invades Ukraine. According to AAA, the national average is over $4 a gallon.

KPRC 2 is checking the current gas prices each day. To check the latest prices, click here.

RELATED: How thousands of customers show love for Buc-ee’s on Instagram

RELATED: 5 reasons why Texans love Buc-ee’s

Ad

Flying out of Houston

Both Bush and Hobby airports are still under a federal mask mandate until April 18. If you forget your mask when you arrive, airport officials are more than welcome to provide you with one if you forgot yours at home.

Airport officials urge passengers to plan accordingly and arrive early, due to numerous factors, including construction.

Before you fly:

Passengers can monitor Transportation Security Administration checkpoint wait times before arriving, including Immigration and Customs processing.

To check for Bush Intercontinental Airport, click here.

To check for Hobby International Airport, click here.

Pack your patience. Both airports are expected to be busier than ever with more people traveling than last year, according to Houston Airports.

When packing, make sure you observe the “3-1-1″ rule if you’re packing liquids. For a full list of what you can and cannot bring in flight, click here.

Ad

When you arrive at the airport:

ARRIVE EARLY. Airport officials encourage departing passengers to arrive up to 3 hours before their scheduled flight.

Parking your car at the airport? Take advantage of parking at the terminals or at the EcoPark lot (making a reservation can save you cash here). You can also park at surrounding lots throughout the area.

Most hotels around airports will also allow you to leave your car at the parking lot while you are away at an extra charge.

Be mindful of current travel requirements, including vaccine mandates. Check with the Department of State for current advisories if traveling internationally.

If you’re flying in or out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, heads up:

Ad

Passengers are urged to plan ahead, as construction and demolition of Terminal D/E is ongoing.

Passengers are also encouraged to give themselves extra time coming to the airport whether you’re picking up arriving passengers or dropping off departing passengers. Drivers should expect roadway delays during peak times of the day due to construction in the area.

Are you traveling for spring break? Tell us in the comments below.