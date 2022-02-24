Gas prices at the pump: This is what fuel is costing people in Houston area, across the US as Russia invades Ukraine

HOUSTON – As tensions continue amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, here is what you need to know about gas prices in the Houston area.

AAA, the nonprofit American Automobile Association, said Thursday gas prices are averaging $3.21 in Texas and $3.53 nationally. You can watch the prices here. The highest prices reported in the United States right now are in California, according to AAA, averaging at $4.77 a gallon.

You can watch current gas prices at stations across the Houston area here from the Gas Buddy app. Click on the locations to the right to find your specific area or neighborhood and the stations’ prices where you are.

The Data Herald is also watching prices. Here they are for Texas, broken down by county.

Recent developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have future oil prices soaring to around $100 a barrel – the highest since 2014. For the first time in six weeks, the statewide gas price average for Texas did not increase week-to-week. However, Texans are paying 35% more for gas than this time last year and the highest retail gas prices across the Lone Star State in more than seven years. Market analysts suggest prices will trend upward especially as demand increases going into the spring travel season.

“The upward momentum from pump prices may have paused for a moment, but don’t expect the slowdown to become a trend as crude oil prices continue to rise amid geopolitical and supply chain issues,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With Texas gasoline prices 35 percent higher than one year ago, AAA Texas reminds consumers that unless your vehicle requires premium fuel, you’re likely just wasting money, according to AAA Automotive research.”

Drivers in Texas as well as Mississippi and Oklahoma are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers in Arkansas are paying the least at $3.20 per gallon on average.

Editor’s Note: KPRC will be updating this story regularly with the latest information, so be sure to bookmark this page for regular updates as the crisis continues in Ukraine.

