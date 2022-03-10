5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, March 10

At least one member of the ‘CITGO 6′ released from prison in Venezuela (March 8, 2022)

1. Alleged 10K gang member charged in deadly after-school fight involving Katy ISD students; bond set at $400K

An 18-year-old who allegedly participated in a huge after-school fight involving Katy ISD students has been identified and charged in the stabbing of three students, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5.

Christopher Cavazos, 18, who authorities said is a documented member of the “10K” gang, has received three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond amount was set at $400,000.

Two juveniles have also been charged; one with murder and the other with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

2. ‘Project HEAL’: Travis Scott announces Houston community effort months after 10 killed at Astroworld Festival

apper Travis Scott announced the launch of a multi-tier community effort in the Houston area in a social media post that references the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Ten people were killed in Houston last November at the festival.

On Instagram, his latest post reads:

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.

“While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever...”

An American oil executive freed from custody in Venezuela said that even as he celebrates with his family the end of a long “nightmare,” he’s praying for the release of five colleagues who are still imprisoned and “deserve the same blessings.”

Gustavo Cardenas arrived to his home in Houston at 4 a.m. Wednesday after flying overnight from Caracas with a senior State Department official sent to negotiate the release of American prisoners in the South American country.

In a statement to The Associated Press, he said his imprisonment of more than four years “has caused a lot of suffering and pain, much more than I can explain with my words.”

“I got out of jail and got my freedom after about 1,570 days of wrongful captivity. It was a very hard time marked by deep pain, but also by faith, hope, love and survival,” he said.

4. Katy 4th grader auctions off toys to help Ukraine refugees

A Katy fourth-grader is auctioning off toys he’s outgrown to raise funds for people in Ukraine.

Garrett Gazda, 10, no longer plays with his Secret Life of Pets, Star Wars and Toy Story toy collections.

“These toys, I just pretty much never play with,” Garrett said. “And I wanted to sell them for like actual money just to keep for myself but I feel like I have more than enough.”

Garrett came up with a different idea after watching the news.

With his mother’s help, Garrett decided to auction off his unwanted toys to raise money for Ukraine refugees on Facebook.

“Well, people in Ukraine are struggling,” he said. “Ukraine is a peaceful country.”

5. FREE ADMISSION to this Houston museum as it honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s birthday over spring break

Just in time for spring break, Holocaust Museum Houston will host a free admission day on Tuesday, March 15, in honor of what would have been Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 89th birthday.

Sponsored by H-E-B as part of Women’s History Month, the celebration of RBG’s legacy includes educational activities throughout the day for visitors to learn more about Ginsburg and her accomplishments. The first 500 visitors will also enjoy a birthday cupcake from H-E-B’s Bakery. Reserve your free ticket at hmh.org/tickets.

Spring break visitors will have the opportunity to access HMH’s Holocaust, Human Rights, Diaries and Samuel Bak galleries along with entry to the exhibition, “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” This exhibition explores the American judicial system through one of its sharpest legal minds, the late Ginsburg. The exhibition is a celebration of Justice Ginsburg’s life and her numerous, often simultaneous roles as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women’s rights pioneer and internet phenomenon.

