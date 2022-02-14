After-school fight involving Katy ISD students ends with 2 being stabbed, 2 injured at area park, Pct. 5 says

KATY, Texas – Four people were injured after Harris County Constable Precinct 5 said a fight broke out at a west Harris County park Monday afternoon.

Deputies from Constable Ted Heap’s Office said the fight happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive near Katy Hockey Cut Off Road.

According to Pct. 5, a brawl between students at Paetow High School broke out and two people were stabbed and two others were injured, including a juvenile. Deputies said bats and knives were found at the scene. It was reported that some broke car windows with the bats.

Two of the injured were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Another, a suspect in the stabbing, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with a dislocated shoulder and non-life threatening injuries. He is now in custody.

Deputies said the fight stemmed over two girls.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

Katy Independent School District released the following statement:

Katy ISD police and local law enforcement are actively investigating an altercation that took place at a Harris County park following school dismissal today. At this time, multiple students are believed to have been involved in the altercation. Campus and District administration are working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences. Out of an abundance of caution additional Katy ISD police will also be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation has been completed.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.