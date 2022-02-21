17-year-old dies week after fight involving Katy ISD students at area park; juvenile charged with murder: HCSO

KATY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday that a juvenile is now charged with murder after a 17-year-old died from his injuries on Sunday in the wake of an after-school brawl involving Katy Independent School District students at a west Harris County park on Feb. 14.

The upgraded charge is in connection with the stabbing death of Marlon Robinson.

READ: After-school fight involving Katy ISD students ends with 2 being stabbed, 4 injured at area park, Pct. 5 says

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies said the fight happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive near Katy Hockey Cut Off Road.

According to Precinct 5, the fight -- between 11 to 18 students who attend Paetow High School -- broke out and two people were stabbed and four others were injured, including a juvenile. Deputies said bats and knives were found at the scene. It was reported that some broke car windows with the bats.

Ad

Two of the injured were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

On Sunday, Robinson was pronounced dead at the hospital, Gonzalez said.

Another, a suspect in the stabbing, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with a dislocated shoulder and non-life-threatening injuries. He is now in custody.

Deputies said the fight stemmed over two girls.

The identity of the juvenile in this case has not been released.