Alleged 10K gang member charged in deadly after-school fight involving Katy ISD students; bond set at $400K

Christopher Cavazos, 18, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KATY, Texas – An 18-year-old who allegedly participated in a huge after-school fight involving Katy ISD students has been identified and charged in the stabbing of three students, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5.

Christopher Cavazos, 18, who authorities said is a documented member of the “10K” gang, has received three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond amount was set at $400,000.

Two juveniles have also been charged; one with murder and the other with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The deadly brawl happened on Valentine’s Day at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive near Katy Hockey Cut Off Road.

According to charging documents, shortly after 3 p.m., a disturbance broke out between two groups of students from the Katy ISD Opportunity Awareness Center.

It began as a verbal altercation, but after students from nearby Paetow High School arrived, the situation escalated. Between a dozen and 18 students were involved.

That is when, according to investigators, Cavazos pulled out a knife, stabbing three in the melee.

Two of the victims, ages 17 and 16, were airlifted to Memorial Hermann Trauma Center, and another 16-year-old was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus for treatment. One of the 16-year-old victims remains in critical condition.

The 17-year-old, Marlon Robinson, died on Feb. 20 from his injuries. Before his death, he positively identified Cavazos from a photo lineup as one of the people who stabbed him, documents state.

Investigators obtained video taken by a bystander showing the incident. They said video clearly shows Cavazos stabbing and slashing at people during the fight.

According to documents, the video was shown to an administrator at Katy ISD OAC, who positively identified Cavazos as the person seen with the knife. The video was also shown to several others involved in the fight, who each positively identified Cavazos.

Bond conditions include Cavazos not having any contact of any kind (in person, by phone, text, etc.) with the victims or their families, no possession of any firearms or weapons, submit to random urinalysis, no consumption of drugs or alcohol and compliance with any stipulated curfews and rules.

It was not immediately known if any of Cavazos’ charges would be upgraded.

Update to recent incident at Beckendorff Park (Katy): victim Marlon Robinson (17), succumbed to this injuries and was pronounced deceased yesterday, at a hospital. A charge filed on a juvenile has been upgraded to Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/DNyqeTeRxW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 21, 2022

