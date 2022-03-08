Rising gas prices: Tell us what you think

HOUSTON – Gas prices are rising as the Ukraine-Russia conflict deepens. Let us know what you think about what’s happening in our submission form below.
If you can’t see the form, click here to leave your message.
RELATED: This is how KPRC 2 viewers say rising gas prices are affecting their lives
RELATED: Gas prices at the pump: This is what fuel is costing people in Houston area, across the US as Russia invades Ukraine
RELATED: Here are 5 quick, easy ways to save money at the pump
RELATED: Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008