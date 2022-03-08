Rising gas prices: Tell us what you think

A customer pumps gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday, March 8, as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)