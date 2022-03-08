Dozens of deputies showed up to bail hearing of man charged in constable deputy’s death; judge denies bond

HOUSTON – The man accused of killing Harris County Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins and injuring two other deputies has been denied bond.

Eddie Alberto Miller, 19, is charged with capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder for the wounding of two other deputies, Darrell Garrett and Juqaim Barthen, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

On Monday, dozens of deputy constables stood outside the courtroom as Miller appeared for his bond hearing.

According to court documents, Miller used an AR-15 rifle to open fire on the three deputy constables as they were trying to detain one of his associates.

Kareem Atkins, along with Barthen and Garrett, was working an extra shift at 45 North Bar and Lounge when the shooting happened in October.

