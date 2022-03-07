Tobe Nwigwe, Willie D, ESG, LeToya Luckett and more added to Bun B’s rodeo takeover concert

HOUSTON – Bun B’s H-Town takeover rodeo concert for Black Heritage Night has added yet more artists to the growing lineup. Mixing in true H-Town legends with newbies, March 11 is sure to be a crowd-pleasing event for hip hop lovers.

Willie D cemented his rap star status as a member of the storied rap group, Geto Boys, along with Scarface and Bushwick Bill. The Geto Boys became one of Houston’s most prolific rap groups, and Willie D also found success through his solo endeavors. The Houston native became an icon in his own right in and out of music, through his solo albums, popular YouTube channel and podcast.

For that “fye-fye,” Alief native and now nationally acclaimed artist, Tobe Nwigwe, will be bringing electric engergy to the stge.

The “Pardon My Lateness” artist’s inspirational music has continued to grow his passionate fanbase as many mixtapes, singles and videos started to gain national attention. His 2020 release, “Try Jesus,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales chart.

We are excited to announce @devindude420, @TobeNwigwe, @Nickelodeon's @ThatGirlLayLay_,@LeToyaLuckett, @WillieDLIVE of the Geto Boys & E.S.G are joining Bun B & the rest of the iconic Houston hip-hop artists for Bun B’s H-Town Takeover on March 11! https://t.co/54klgmqirj pic.twitter.com/E1zx51xmya — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 7, 2022

Houstonian LeToya Luckett has been making a name in the music industry since the 1990s, when she was one of the founding members of Destiny’s Child. During her time with the group, they charted four Top 10 singles and won two GRAMMY® awards. And in the 2000s, when she decided to start her solo career, her debut album “LeToya” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA®. She has also seen success outside of music, starring in several movies and television series.

As a member of the legendary “Screwed Up Click,” E.S.G. has been a pioneer of the slowed down, smooth rap style “chopped and screwed.” The debut album, “Ocean of Funk,” was released in 1994, and since then, E.S.G. has released 11 studio albums, two compilation albums and a collaborative album, “Boss Hogg Outlaws,” with fellow Houston rap legend Slim Thug.

Devin the Dude’s laid-back style has deep ties to the Houston rap scene. After releasing his first album, “The Dude,” in 1998, he quickly collaborated with other rap legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Andre 3000.

Alaya High, also known as That Girl Lay Lay, is no stranger to the spotlight. The youngest female rapper to sign a record deal with Empire Records, That Girl Lay Lay released her first single in 2018 at 11 years old. “Go Lay Lay Go” introduced That Girl Lay Lay to the world, and her debut project “Tha Cheat Code” came out later that same year.

Previously announced artists include Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J and H-Town.

