Going down in H-Town: 4 more artists added to Bun B’s RodeoHouston performance

HOUSTON – Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced Tuesday that four more artists are being added to the lineup headlined by “UGK’s orginal OG” Bun B for the RODEOHOUSTON Black Heritage Day performance.

Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J and H-Town will be taking centerstage with the other lyrical heavy hitters for the highly-anticipated concert on March 11.

“Thanks to Bun B for helping us put this group of Houston rap legends together,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Rodeo. “We think this all-star list will make an unforgettable Black Heritage Day performance.”

The performance, known as Bun B’s H-Town Takeover, features Bun B and nine of Houston’s most well-known legendary rap icons. Previously announced artists include Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Lil Keke and Z-Ro.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Bun B. “It deserves a once in a lifetime show. Hopefully you’ll join us to see it!”

