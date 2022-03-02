Margaritaville Lake Resort announces ‘Singer/Songwriter’ concert series with Thom Shepherd

A first look at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe, opening June 26

Margaritaville Lake Resort is bringing concerts to its Lake Conroe destination.

On Tuesday, Margaritaville Lake Resort announced its “Singer/Songwriter” concert series featuring Country Music Association of Texas Songwriter of the Year, Thom Shepherd.

Shepherd is the artist Radio Margaritaville hit “Always Saturday Night” and is the writer of five No. 1 singles including “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Riding with Private Malone,” and three Texas music No. 1 hits, according to his official website.

On one date per month -- from March through August -- Shepherd will perform alongside special guests at Margaritaville Lake Resort’s Boathouse Bar & Lounge.

Tickets are now available online for purchase.

The cost is $29 per person; $20 for resort members.