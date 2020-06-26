Visit Houston area’s Margaritaville Lake Resort on Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Texans looking for some R&R during this stressful time are hitting the road and avoiding planes, but searching for safe staycations for the whole family. The newest resort, just an hour north of Houston, opens Friday and just in time for the heat of the summer.

The Margaritaville Lake Resort on Lake Conroe, named after Jimmy Buffet’s famous tune, is opening one week ahead of schedule, despite the pandemic. Resort employees say the 186-acre resort makes it easy to strike a balance between masks and margaritas and toes in the sand and gloves on your hands.

What: Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe Grand Opening

Where: 600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery, TX 77356

When: Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Resort features

5 swimming pools

5 restaurants

Golf course

Putt-Putt golf

Pickle Ball

Lazy River

Water slides

Kids wading pool

Boat, kayak and jet ski rentals

Fishing

Resort history

The property on Lake Conroe operated as La Toretta Resort until June 2019 when it was purchased by Margaritaville developers. The property originally opened as Del Lago in the mid-1980s and hosted guests, golfers and boaters on Lake Conroe until it closed in 2007.

How the resort is keeping guests safe during the pandemic

All resort employees will wear masks at all times on the property.

Guests can choose to wear or not to wear masks.

All items inside the guest rooms are single-use.

The TV remote controls are in a plastic bag that housekeeping will change between each guest.

What will a trip to the resort cost you?

We found rooms under $300 a night during the week. You don’t have to be as a guest at the hotel to dine at Landsharks Restaurant or play golf at the Golf Club at Margaritaville.