4 reasons why Conroe should be on your must-visit list for the Houston area

HOUSTON – Conroe might not be first on your mind for local, must-visit destinations, but as we learned, there’s plenty to see and do there that makes it so much more than a spot on a map.

Conroe was recently named one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation and it’s about 40 miles north of downtown Houston. Conroe isn’t without its laurels -- it was recently ranked No. 4 on Niche’s list of best places to live in Montgomery County. Niche gave the suburb an overall grade of A- after reviewing 12 categories including outdoor activities and nightlife.

But what are some of the area’s highlights for people who want to visit and stay? Check out these four exciting things Conroe has to offer:

Margaritaville Lake Resort

Everything you can do in Conroe is all in one place at Margaritaville Lake Resort. The island-inspired getaway is situated on the edge of Lake Conroe. Amenities include watercraft rentals, a waterpark, par-71 USGA-certified golf course, pickleball, tennis, mini-golf and more.

Planning a staycation? Pro tip -- book your stay at the Texas Residents Rate.

Lake Conroe

From paddle boarding and kayaking to jet skiing and sailing aboard a pontoon, you can do it all at Lake Conroe. Don’t own a watercraft? No problem. Here’s a list of some top-rated rental companies in Conroe:

Dinner cruise

Whether you’re looking to mix up date night or have a fun family get-together, Southern Empress Cruises offers it all. Dine aboard a paddlewheel boat while sailing the waters of Lake Conroe. Southern Empress Cruises offers events for every occasion including holidays as well as host-themed dinner parties. Click here to view availability.

GRAND re-opening of the Southern Empress Cruise ship on Lake Conroe, TX. The love affair with Texas's own Mississippi paddle wheel boat continues. Check the calendar for cruise dates and times. Posted by Southern Empress on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Crighton Theater

See a theatrical performance without the commute to downtown Houston. Crighton Theater is a local performing arts center that is home to performances by Stage-Right Productions, Sounds of Texas Music Series and Christian Youth Theatre. Its nearest upcoming attraction is “Peter Pan,” beginning Friday, Dec. 4. Click here for showtimes.

