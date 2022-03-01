More Similac baby formula recalled after infant death, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday that Abbott Laboratories recalled some Similac PM 60/40 cans and cases produced at a Michigan facility, after an infant who was exposed to the powdered baby formula died.

A few days earlier, Abbott recalled certain Alimentum, Similac and EleCare baby formulas made at the facility in Sturgis city following complaints about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

READ THE FDA’S FULL DOCUMENTATION ON THIS RECALL HERE.

The FDA had then said it was investigating the consumer complaints.

Here’s the full update from the FDA:

“Updates: On Feb. 28, CDC announced one additional illness of Cronobacter sakazakii with exposure to powdered infant formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility. Cronobacter infection may have been a contributing cause of death for this patient. In total, this investigation includes four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections in infants (three from FDA complaints and one from a CDC case finding) and one complaint of a Salmonella Newport infection in an infant. All five (four Cronobacter infections and one Salmonella Newport infection) illnesses resulted in hospitalization and Cronobacter may have contributed to death in two patients.

The most recent patient was reported to have consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 prior to Cronobacter sakazakiiI infection. The FDA and CDC informed the firm of these findings and on Feb. 28, 2022, Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula with the lot code 27032K800. This is a specialty formula for certain infants who would benefit from lowered mineral intake and was not included in the previous recall. At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled.

On Feb. 17, Abbott announced that the company initiated a voluntary recall of potentially affected products, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas manufactured in its Sturgis, Michigan facility. Products made at this facility can be found across the U.S. and were likely exported to other countries as well. Canadian health officials have also issued a recall warning External Link Disclaimer. Additional recall information is available on the FDA website. Parents and caregivers can also enter their product lot code on the company’s website External Link Disclaimer to check if it is part of the recall.

FDA is continuing to investigate and will update this advisory should additional consumer safety information become available: FDA Investigation of Cronobacter and Salmonella Complaints: Powdered Infant Formula (February 2022) | FDA.”

This is from the Abbott information page about the recall: The products included in the recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container (see bottom of can, plastic jar, or pouch for this multidigit number) starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after. Example: L 31465SH 00 . Additionally, one lot of Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case)) is included in the recall.

