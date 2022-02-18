Recall alert: These powdered baby formulas sold in Texas are linked to illnesses

HOUSTON – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s investigating certain powdered baby formula following reports of children contracting serious infections.

In a news release, the FDA said infections stemming from the bacteria cronobacter sakazakii and the strain salmonella newport’ have been linked to powdered infant formula produced in Abbott nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

The FDA’s investigation includes four infant illnesses in three states: Minnesota, Ohio and Texas that possibly connect to these products and infections.

Brands and products included in recall

Consumers are advised to avoid Similac, Alimentum and Elecare formulas if it meets all of the following criteria:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37.

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2.

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (apr 2022) or later.

You can also type in the code on the bottom of the package at www.similacrecall.com to see if your product is impacted or call 1-800-986-8540.

Ad

The FDA advisory also clarified that liquid formula products or metabolic deficiency nutrition formula are not included in the warning.