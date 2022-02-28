Man charged in fatal shooting of Galleria-area man outside apartment complex in January, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man outside a Galleria-area apartment complex on Jan. 22.

Kelton Sarver, 21, is charged with capital murder for the death of Christopher Navarrete, 25.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Chateaux Dijon Apartments in the 5400 block of Beverly Hill Drive near Richmond Avenue.

Details on what led to the shooting, including if both Sarver and Navarrete knew each other, were unknown.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said a woman, believed to be Navarrete’s wife, was found performing CPR on him in the parking lot.

Navarrete was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to police.

Sarver is currently in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges. He was previously arrested and charged on several occasions, including aggravated assault and evading arrest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.